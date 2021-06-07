Eintracht Frankfurt are currently unable to meet Aston Villa target Milot Raschica’s relegation clause, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Midlands have rekindled their interest in long standing target Rashica ahead of the summer transfer window set to open on Wednesday.

In addition to Aston Villa, the winger is also on the radar of Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, who have identified him as a potential replacement for Filip Kostic

Rashica’s current deal at Werder Bremen includes a relegation clause and with the club having slipped down to the 2.Bundesliga, interested parties can snap him up for €15m.

However, according to German magazine Kicker, Eintracht Frankfurt are currently unable to trigger Rashica’s relegation clause, as it is over their transfer budget.

Die Adler are aware they need to raise their budget by offloading players to fund a swoop for Rashica this summer.

Aston Villa tabled a €30m bid to Werder Bremen for Rashica in 2019, which the Germans knocked back, but now have the opportunity to rope in him for a significantly smaller amount.

It remains to be seen whether Dean Smith’s side launch another swoop for the Kosovan in the coming weeks as they gear up for another season in the Premier League.