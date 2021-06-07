Paul Lambert has insisted Emiliano Buendia has to hit the ground running at Aston Villa owing to the high expectations, but feels he has the quality to make things happen on the pitch.

The Lions managed to seal a deal with Norwich City for midfielder Buendia on Monday, beating Premier League rivals Arsenal to his signature.

Having agreed to an initial fee of £33m with another £5m in add-ons, the Argentine is Aston’s Villa’s record signing.

And former Lions boss Lambert has insisted the 24-year-old needs to hit the ground running at his new club as the level of expectation on him is high.

Lambert is of the view that Buendia has the ability to make things happen for Aston Villa on the pitch and is certain he is going to get plenty of minutes under Dean Smith to prove his worth in the Premier League next season.

Aside whether he thinks Buendia is ready for the step up, Lambert told talkSPORT: “Well, for £40m, I’m pretty sure you can’t pay £40m for somebody to sit in the stands or sit on the bench.

“You think he is going to play somewhere.

“He is going to have to hit the ground running because expectancy level at Aston Villa is high

“But he definitely can make things happen, definitely he can do that.”

Buendia is currently away on international duty with Argentina and is set to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Villa Park in the coming days.