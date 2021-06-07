Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has revealed that he is disappointed with how his time at Lorient came to a close and admitted that he wishes it had ended on a good note.

The France Under-21 international has established himself as the Leeds number 1 since joining the club on an initial loan deal, which was then made permanent last year.

Before moving to Yorkshire and eventually taking Kiko Casilla’s spot in goal, Meslier spent the 2018/19 season as Lorient’s first choice goalkeeper in Ligue 2.

The Frenchman kept nine clean sheets and helped Lorient to a sixth place finish, but was relegated to the bench at the start of next season by new coach Christophe Pelissier.

Meslier, who immediately moved to Leeds, has revealed that how his Lorient spell came to an end leaves a bad taste in his mouth and admitted that he wishes it had ended on a good note instead.

“Obviously disappointed but not angry“, Meslier told French regional daily Le Telegramme, looking back at his time at Lorient.

“Disappointed because they were my favourite club.

“I actually wanted another ending.

“When you come to the club at nine and leave at 19, you want to leave on good terms and that ending leaves a little bitter taste [in my mouth].

“But I have moved on and I am in Leeds.“

Meslier also lifted the lid on how he became a goalkeeper, revealing that he was forced to go in goal during a match for Merlevenez as a six-year-old.

“I started playing football at the Merlevenez club when I was six years old“, the youngster said.

“And then, for a tournament in Hennebont, we didn’t have a goalkeeper and I was told to go in goal.

“I was dragging my feet a bit because I liked running on the field.

“I played there anyway.

“I ended up continuing there and that’s how Lorient came to recruit me when I was nine.

“This is how the story began.“

Though fate forced Meslier to go in goal and he has regrets about his time at Lorient, the goalkeeper will be glad things turned out the way they did, having established himself as Leeds’ number 1 at the age of just 21.