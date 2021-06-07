Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller has admitted that he found it difficult to continue with the Hammers when Ajax came calling for him in January.

The 26-year-old put an end to his association with West Ham by putting pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal with Dutch giants Ajax earlier this year.

Haller, who managed just three league goals for the Irons in 2020/21, went on to establish himself as a regular starter for Ajax and helped the side to the Eredivisie title.

Looking back at his transfer from West Ham to Ajax, Haller has admitted that he found it hard to continue at the London Stadium when the Dutch giants came calling for him.

The Ivory Coast international explained that he could not turn down the opportunity to return to the Netherlands and ply his trade under former coach Erik ten Hag.

“I love the Netherlands, this country has been a real starting point for me and my family“, Haller told French magazine So Foot.

“There is symbolism for us here.

“When Ajax come calling for you, it’s hard to say no.

“They are a cult club with an attacking culture of their own.

“In addition, I already knew the league, the principles of the coach, who works in an ultra-meticulous way, and also a good part of the dressing room, so it was weird the first time I arrived for training.

“I knew that I would be trusted and that I would have the opportunity to play the leading roles to win titles.“

Haller scored eleven goals and provided five assists from 19 Eredivisie appearances during Ajax’s title run.