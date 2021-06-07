Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is of the view that there is room for improvement in every aspect of his game, especially aerially, and has explained the difference between life in England and France as a goalkeeper.

The 21-year-old has made strides forward as a goalkeeper since replacing Kiko Casilla as the Whites’ number 1 during the 2019/20 season in the Championship.

Despite his young age, Meslier received plaudits for his performances in goal for Leeds in the recently concluded season, during which he helped the side to a ninth place finish.

However, the France Under-21 international is of the view that there is room for improvement in every aspect of his game as a goalkeeper.

Meslier acknowledged his development in the aerial department, but insisted that he can still improve a lot and also expressed his desire to increase his leg strength.

Asked what he can improve in his game, Meslier told French regional daily Le Telegramme: “A bit of everything.

“Even though I have improved in the aerial game, there is still room for improvement.

“I wonder if my room for improvement will not just be about building my body, but gaining more strength in my leg.“

Meslier explained that there are differences between life in England and France and pointed out how goalkeepers receive less protection in English football.

“There is not a big difference“, the goalkeeper said.

“In the Premier League, of course, the aerial game is very important.

“Corners and free kicks are taken very well, it’s very athletic and the goalkeepers receive less protection, less than in France, where if you touch the goalkeeper with your hand, the referee whistles.

“Blockers are placed in order to stop the goalkeeper from coming out of his line.

“I also find that in England we make a lot more saves than the goalkeepers in France.“

Though Meslier feels goalkeepers receive less protection in England, he will be hoping that those challenges help in his journey to become a better goalkeeper.