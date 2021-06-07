David Prutton has insisted that Leeds United’s players involved at Euro 2020 can take pride in their achievements for club and country and consider themselves to be elite players.

Seven players from Leeds United were included in their countries’ final squads for the European Championship that starts this week.

After helping the newly-promoted Whites achieve a ninth place finish in the Premier League in the season gone by, Ezgjan Alioski, Liam Cooper, Mateusz Klich, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Roberts will head to the European Championship to represent their respective countries.

Prutton believes that footballers, who are playing at a historic club like Leeds, alongside representing their countries in the European Championship, have to be recognised as being at an elite level.

The former Leeds midfielder insisted that the Whites players that have been called up to their country’s final squads for the European Championship can look back on their careers and be proud of themselves.

“But it’s glorious in the sense of what Marcelo Bielsa has done to build a united front both on and off the pitch and into the stands and through television screens when everybody has been watching”, Prutton wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Now is the time when you can look at these players for what is a wonderfully proud personal achievement.

“But I would also like to think that they understand what it means to be part of the collective of representing Leeds United.

“If you look back on your CV and you have managed to tick off playing for Leeds in the Premier League alongside representing your country at a major international tournament then you have ‘made it’ as a professional footballer.

“It means you have made it as an elite-level player so that’s a wonderful thing to be able to look back on.

With the competition slated to commence this week, all eyes will be on the Leeds players to see how far into the competition they can go.