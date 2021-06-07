Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is one of the players Juventus are looking at as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo still has a year left on his contract and he was the Serie A top scorer last season despite his advancing years and Juventus’ poor campaign, where they just about managed to finish fourth.

He has though been linked with departing Juventus amid talk the club could be happy to offload his big wages from the books as they rebuild.

Ronaldo is also believed to be keen on a move and he has been linked with a return to his former club Manchester United.

And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus could bring in his replacement from Manchester this summer.

Manchester City striker Jesus is one of the names on Juventus’ shortlist as a potential replacement for Ronaldo.

The Brazil international was an important member of the Premier League-winning squad last season but there are claims Pep Guardiola is prepared to sell him.

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Harry Kane and are said to be prepared to sacrifice Jesus in the market.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo eventually moves away from Juventus to start the domino effect that could see Jesus end up in Turin ahead of next season.