1.FC Koln are preparing to offer a new contract to Norwich City target Sebastiaan Bornauw in order to keep him at the club next season.

The 22-year-old had a solid last season at Koln and his performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in Germany and in England.

Wolfsburg are interested in him this summer and he has also been attracting the prying eyes of newly-promoted Premier League outfit Norwich.

The Canaries are keen to spend more than a season in the Premier League following their promotion and are considering making a move for Bornauw as part of their recruitment plans.

But Koln are keen to keep the defender and, according to German magazine Kicker, they are working on offering him improved terms this summer.

Bornauw has a contract until 2024 with Koln, but the club want to remove all doubts over his future as soon as possible.

If he agrees to sign a new deal then defender will not be leaving the club, at least in the next transfer window.

The Belgian made 28 appearances for Koln last season and has two international caps to his name for Belgium.