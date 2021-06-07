David Prutton thinks that England not taking Patrick Bamford to Euro 2020 may turn out to be to the benefit of Leeds United.

Bamford scored 17 goals and provided eight assists for Leeds in the league during the season gone by and helped the Whites achieve a ninth place finish in their first season back in the Premier League after 16 years.

Despite becoming the second highest English goalscorer behind Harry Kane in the Premier League this season, Bamford was not included in the Three Lions’ 26-man squad for the European Championship.

Prutton believes that Bamford’s exclusion from the England squad for the European Championship could push the 27-year-old to prove that he should have been included.

The former midfielder went on to insists Leeds could benefit from Bamford’s England snub as he could hit the ground running next season.

“Not being included in the squad was a ‘sliding doors moment’ for him but, having heard Patrick talk about it, he is very magnanimous”, Prutton wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“You can tell that he is the type of kid that is very level headed and puts everything into perspective, knows how wonderful it would have been but possibly gets his head around the reasons why he didn’t go.

“That’s not to say that you have got to wholeheartedly agree but you have to accept it and he has shown a graciousness to understand that big squads have to be whittled down to slightly smaller squads.

“Hopefully, given the age that he is, there are no doors shut and, if you are a Leeds fan, then you hope that he benefits from that.

“You hope that he comes back absolutely flying for pre-season and ready to prove any more doubters wrong that his spot within international football is there to be grabbed and chased down.”

The Leeds faithful will look to spur their talisman on to have an incredible campaign when the Premier League returns in August.