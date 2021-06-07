Leeds United are not pursuing a deal for West Brom winger Matheus Pereira despite the player’s agent offering to open transfer talks, according to the Daily Mirror.

Having finished ninth in their first season back in the Premier League, Leeds want to go from strength to strength and are keen to bolster their squad further this summer.

The Yorkshire-based club have been linked with moves for a number of players this summer, with West Brom’s 25-year-old winger Pereira being one of them.

Following the Baggies’ relegation from the Premier League, the Brazilian’s agent is trying to find him a way back into the English top flight ahead of the new season.

With Pereira keen to ply his trade in the Premier League next term, his agent has spoken to a number of clubs in the top flight, including Leeds.

It is said that Pereira’s agent has spoken to the Whites and have offered to open transfer talks with West Brom.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have no intention of pursuing a deal for the former Sporting Lisbon winger.

Apart from Leeds, Pereira has also been linked with moves to Aston Villa, Leicester City and West Ham and it remains to be seen if any of those clubs are interested in signing him.