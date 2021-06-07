Ligue 1 champions Lille have joined the race for Independiente winger Alan Velasco, amidst interest from Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Both Newcastle and Brighton are looking to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming window and Argentine winger Velasco has caught the Premier League duo’s eye.

The Seagulls are claimed to have tabled an €8m offer for Velasco, which has been knocked back with the player having a €19m release clause in his contract at Independiente.

And it appears Velasco is gaining more admirers with the transfer window set to open on Wednesday, as according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lille have joined the race for his signature.

The Ligue 1 champions are keen on adding more firepower up front as they look to defend their title next season along with a campaign in the Champions League and have identified Velasco as a top target.

Lille are aware they need to offload some players before they can put in a solid offer for the 18-year-old.

It has been suggested that an offer in the €10m range could persuade Independiente to part ways with their starlet.

Velasco has represented Argentina at youth level and it remains to be seen whether he will find himself playing at a Premier League club from next season onwards with Newcastle and Brighton among his admirers.