Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the view that Duncan Ferguson does not have the toolkit to take the Everton job, and stressed he needs to be saved from it.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new man at the helm following the unexpected departure of Carlo Ancelotti last week.

Ferguson, has been working as first team coach at Goodison Park since his return to the club in 2014 and has been floated as a top candidate to take over the manager’s role.

Ex-Eagles supremo Jordan insists handing Ferguson the reins of the club is a bad idea as he does not have the toolkit or skillsets to succeed in that position.

Ferguson, affectionately called Big Dunc by the Toffees faithful, embodies the spirit of Everton according to Jordan and he stressed the 49-year-old should be saved from himself by not putting the weight of the managerial role on him.

“Duncan Ferguson embodies a certain spirit that you want in your club”, Jordan told talkSPORT.

“But you don’t want that spirit running the club on a day-to-day basis because it will come unwound because it is a one tricky pony.

“It has a certain way of operating and it should absolutely be utilised

“I do not think It would do Duncan Ferguson any favour whatsoever to be given that role.

“You need to save him from himself.

“You would put a club hero into a position, is like asking a one-legged man to run a 100m in ten seconds and the castigating him for not being able to do it

“He does not have the toolkit and the skillset to be a manager capable of competing with the six or seven other managers.”

Ferguson had a brief stint as Everton caretaker boss in 2019 following Marco Silva’s sacking, during which the Toffees had a strong run of results across all competitions.