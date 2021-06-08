Nicolas Tagliafico will be allowed to leave Ajax for just €12m this summer, but is struggling to attract significant transfer interest despite links with a move to Leeds United.

The Argentina international helped Ajax to the Eredivisie title in the 2020/21 season, scoring one goal and providing three assists from 25 league appearances.

Tagliafico has another two years remaining on his contract with the Dutch champions, but has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Leeds, who are in the market for a new left-back ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, are among the clubs said to be interested in the Argentine.

As Tagliafico continues to be linked with the likes of Leeds, Ajax are prepared to part ways with the left-back and could allow him to leave for €12m, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

The Dutch giants were claimed to want a fee of €25m for Tagliafico’s sale last summer, but are prepared to sell him for less than half of that sum this year.

However, despite the reduced asking price, the 28-year-old defender is yet to attract concrete transfer interest.

While Leeds and other clubs have been linked with Tagliafico, it appears that Ajax are yet to field any formal offer for the Argentina international.

The Eredivise champions are said to have identified former Crystal Palace star Patrick van Aanholt as a potential replacement for Tagiafico.