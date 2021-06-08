Chelsea are prepared to maximise Emerson Palmieri’s transfer potential by extending his contract by another year this summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Emerson was a bit-part player at Chelsea last season and is keen to return to Italy this summer in order to play regular first-team football.

He is in the final year of his deal at Chelsea and clubs such as Inter are considering signing him for a relatively low fee due to his contractual situation.

But Chelsea are keen to extract the maximum value for a fringe player such as Emerson and want a fee of around €18m to €20m for him.

And it has been claimed that they are prepared to extend his contract by one more year in order to protect his value in the market.

His current deal expires next summer but Chelsea have an option to extend it by one more year and the club are ready to take it up.

That will leave him with two years left on his contract and Chelsea will be able to command the kind of fee they want.

It remains to be seen how Emerson’s suitors react if one more year is added to his current Chelsea contract.