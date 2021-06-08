Everton are set to miss out on former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, with Crystal Palace edging closer to appointing him as their new boss, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 47-year-old put an end to his four-year association with Wolves by stepping down from his role as the club’s manager at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Nuno immediately attracted interest from Everton and Crystal Palace, who are on the lookout for new managers following the exits of Carlo Ancelotti and Roy Hodgson, respectively.

The Portuguese tactician is said to have been interviewed by Everton, but Crystal Palace appear to be edging closer to appointing him as their new manager.

Nuno is in advanced talks with the Selhurst Park outfit and looks set to be making a swift return to management in the Premier League following his departure from Wolves.

The Eagles considered several candidates, including former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and Burnley’s Sean Dyche, before zeroing in on the former Porto boss.

Crystal Palace will be hoping that Nuno can take the baton from Hodgson and take the club to bigger heights.

Everton, on the other hand, are set to receive a severe blow as their league rivals close in on the appointment of Nuno as their manager.

Nuno was said to be high on the Toffees’ list alongside West Ham boss David Moyes.

With Nuno seemingly on his way to Selhurst Park, Everton will be forced to turn to Moyes and other candidates as they continue their hunt for a replacement for Ancelotti.