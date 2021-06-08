Tottenham Hotspur’s original shortlist of managerial targets will be overridden as incoming director of football Fabio Paratici will draw up his own list, according to football.london.

Steve Hitchen carefully compiled a list of candidates for Spurs to target after they sacked Jose Mourinho in April.

But the list was bypassed when Daniel Levy tried and failed to bring in Antonio Conte and it seems Hitchen’s compiled shortlist will be rejected by Paratici.

The former Juventus CEO is set to become the new Spurs director of football and his appointment will be made official later this week.

And the Italian has his own shortlist of candidates for the Tottenham manager’s job and the original set of names will be dispensed with.

It has been claimed that Paratici has already started work on the job of bringing in a new manager at Tottenham.

The Italian will hope to zero in on a candidate and ask Levy to get a deal over the line soon.

Paratici is known for being one of the most well-connected executives in European football and oversaw a major era of success at Juventus.

Tottenham are hopeful that he gets his first important bit of business correct by identifying the right manager.