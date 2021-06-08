Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has revealed his delight at being able to secure the signing of goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw from Manchester City as he feels the 23-year-old’s time at the Citizens means he knows all about an elite environment.

Grimshaw spent the season gone by on loan at Belgium outfit Lommel, where he made ten appearances, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

The Manchester-born shot-stopper climbed up the ranks of the Citizens youth set-up before appearing on the bench for their senior squad in the EFL Cup in 2019.

Critchley is of the view that his new signing feels comfortable stepping out of his comfort zone as he alluded to Grimshaw’s loan spell in Belgium’s second tier last season.

The Blackpool manager believes that Grimshaw is poised to step his game up a notch after spending his youth career around elite players in the ranks at Manchester City.

“Daniel is another player that I’ve followed the progress of.

“He’s what I’d class as a modern day goalkeeper and he knows what elite standards are from being around the first-team setup at Manchester City”, Critchley told Blackpool’s official site.

“His recent loan out in Belgium shows his willingness to step out of his comfort zone and he’s now ready for this next step in his career.

“He provides valuable competition in the goalkeeping department and I’m delighted that he’s decided to join us.”

Grimshaw will look to make an instant impact at Blackpool next season as he will want to repay his manager’s confidence in him and prove himself in the Championship.