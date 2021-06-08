Former Republic of Ireland international Mark Lawrenson is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur starlet Troy Parrott has learned a lot over a difficult season at club level and backed him to become a top player as he has massive potential.

The Irish teenager spent each half of the season gone by on loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich Town, respectively.

Although Parrott clocked up first team minutes at both of his loan clubs, his goal tally at the end of the campaign stood at just two goals in a combined 29 league outings across the Championship and League One.

Despite Parrott’s struggles in front of goal at club level, Lawrenson feels he has learned a lot about himself and the game over the course of the season with the level of coaching he has been receiving at a consistent level.

“I mean the thing with Troy is, he has probably over the course of last season, he has probably learned more about the game, he has leaned more about himself”, Lawrenson told Off the Ball.

“He has probably learned the fact that he might have to work harder, he will be getting coached every single day because if a player is struggling, you do not suddenly drop him because you think he has got massive potential.”

Lawrenson also stressed that he is sure because of the ability the Ireland international has he is going to develop into a top notch performer.

“Once you realise exactly what you should be doing and how you should be playing which he [Parrott] probably will be by now because everybody is telling him he will just develop.

“And that probably goes for everyone in all honesty but without that ability it would not, but he has obviously got that ability so eventually he is going to become a very good player, I would expect.”

Parrott caught the eye with a quickfire brace for his country against Andorra in a friendly last week and he will be determined to work on his game over the summer.