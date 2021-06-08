Leeds United star Jack Harrison may have to quarantine in a hotel if he has not already returned to the UK or headed elsewhere as his holiday destination this summer is now on the red list.

Following a busy season of Premier League football, a clutch of Leeds players have gone off on international duty, while others not called up have headed off on holiday.

Whites winger Harrison appears to have headed to Costa Rica, having posted a series of photographs from the country on his Instagram account.

However, the winger’s choice of vacation spot could mean that he will have to quarantine in a hotel if he returns directly to the UK as Costa Rica has now gone on the red list.

If Harrison has not already returned or headed elsewhere then he will have to quarantine for ten full days in a managed quarantine hotel, with expenses rising up to £1,750 for one adult over the period, before he is allowed to resume life as normal, if he is not subject to an exemption.

While his senior players are away on summer breaks and international duty, Marcelo Bielsa has continued to work with the youth teams at Elland Road, with pre-season looming closer.

But Harrison would not be able to return to Thorp Arch for training or even to use the gym for ten days if he needs to complete the mandatory quarantine period.

Costa Rica was on the amber list, which meant Harrison would have had to quarantine at home if he directly returned, but as of Tuesday morning, it was moved on to the red list.

After a third loan spell at Elland Road from Manchester City, Leeds are set to sign Harrison on a permanent basis ahead of next season.