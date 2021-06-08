England Under-17s coach Justin Cochrane, who was touted to succeed Aidy Boothroyd as England Under-21s manager, has instead been appointed to a head of coaching position in the Manchester United academy, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Antigua and Barbuda international has experience of coaching England’s Under-15s, Under-16s and Under-17s.

Former England Under-21s boss Boothroyd departed the Three Lions’ youth squad in April after a disappointing showing in the Under-21 European Championship.

Cochrane was among the contenders to replace Boothroyd as England Under-21s manager, but the 39-year-old has instead put pen to paper on a move to Old Trafford.

The former Crewe Alexandra defender has agreed terms with the Red Devils, who have offered him a head of coaching position in their academy.

After Cochrane’s exit, England find themselves without coaches for their Under-15s, Under-16s, Under-17s and Under-21s.

Before joining the England national team to coach their youth side, Cochrane occupied the Assistant Head of Player and Coach Development at Tottenham from 2009 to 2018.

The experienced youth coach will look forward to the prospect of guiding the starlets in the Manchester United academy earn a place in the senior squad.