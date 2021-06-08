Everton star Lucas Digne has revealed that he enjoyed the training sessions Marco Silva used to put on when he was Toffees boss.

Silva lasted a little over 18 months as Everton manager and his time at Goodison Park did not live up to expectations.

He was eventually replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December 2019, but the Italian left recently to take charge at Real Madrid and Everton are hunting for a new manager.

Silva is not fondly remembered by too many at Everton, but Digne is a fan of the training sessions that the Portuguese used to put on.

The Frenchman revealed that he enjoyed the sessions given by Silva, which involved a lot of tactical work with the ball on the training pitch.

Digne told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Marco Silva at Everton was very cool.

“There was constant playing around, a lot of on-the-ball tactics for a good hour and a half.

“It was very pleasant.”

Silva was considered a talented young manager until he faltered at Everton.

He has been out of work since leaving the Merseyside club in December 2019 and is still looking for a way back into management.