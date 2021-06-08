Real Betis president Angel Haro has confirmed his club are tracking West Ham United star Fabian Balbuena closely, but stressed he is only one of the centre-back options on their transfer wish list.

The Hammers have confirmed Balbuena will leave the London Stadium this summer when his current deal expires, drawing the curtain on a three-year association.

It has emerged that Balbuena, who is set to attain free agent status in the coming weeks, has piqued the interest of La Liga outfit Betis, who are looking for a potential replacement for centre-back Aissa Mandi.

And Los Verdiblancos president Haro has confirmed his club are following the Paraguayan, who fits the profile his club are looking for.

However, Haro stressed the outgoing West Ham defender is just one option among the centre-half targtes they have compiled ahead of the transfer window.

Asked about Balbuena, Haro was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS: “He is a player that we are following, he is interesting.

“But he is one more in the list of centre-backs [we have on our radar].

“He is one more option.

“He has the profile we are looking at.

“What we try is to be cautious, not to give more information than necessary.”

Balbuena made 61 appearances across all competitions for West Ham during his three-year stint, but only started 13 Premier League games in the season gone by, spending the majority of the second half of the campaign on the bench.