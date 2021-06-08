Graham Roberts has sent his best regards to Jermain Defoe, who has penned a new one-year deal at Rangers, moving into a player-cum-coach role.

The veteran striker will stay at Ibrox for another season and now has the added responsibility of supporting his team as a coach.

Defoe has been a leader in the dressing room at Rangers since he arrived at Ibrox and will now be taking the first steps in his coaching career at his current club.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Roberts, a close friend of Defoe, has sent his best wishes to him for taking the first steps in transitioning to a coaching career when he finally hangs up his boots.

“Good luck to my friend Jermain Defoe on his new deal and start of his coaching career”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“He also played/s for my two favourite clubs!”

Rangers have put together a young core of players across all departments and boss Steven Gerrard has always appreciated the presence of the vastly experienced Defoe in the squad, with him now set to contribute even more in his new role.

Defoe already has a new attacking player to work with at Ibrox with the club having roped in striker Fashion Sakala, as they gear up to defend their Scottish Premiership title next season, while a Champions League campaign is also up for grabs.