Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries has conceded that it is tough to see Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek miss out on playing in the European Championship.

Van de Beek had a difficult first season at Manchester United where he made just four starts in the Premier League and struggled to carve out a niche for himself at Old Trafford.

He was still named in the Netherlands squad for the European Championship this summer but bad luck struck again and he has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Van de Beek has left the Netherlands camp just days before the start of the tournament and Dumfries conceded that it is tough to see him leave as the midfielder was desperate to prove himself on the big stage.

The defender feels that it is a tough blow for a player who had a bad season at Manchester United.

Dumfries said in a press conference: “It is of course very disappointing.

“We are working together towards a big tournament and Donny is part of that group.

“We all know how much he wanted to be there and we sympathise with him.

“It is a tough blow for him.”

Van de Beek will hope to get fit and have a solid pre-season under his belt for Manchester United before the start of the new campaign.