Villarreal and Sevilla have joined the race to sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Italia.

Bellerin is claimed to be ready to leave Arsenal this summer and he could depart the Emirates Stadium for the right price.

He has been strongly linked with a return to Spain and is set to have options when the window opens.

A move back to Spain has been mooted and Bellerin has already reportedly received an offer on his table from Real Betis this summer.

And two more La Liga clubs have shown an interest in landing the right-back in the coming weeks and months.

Europa League winners Villarreal are interested in signing him, with Unai Emery keen to reunite with his former Arsenal player at the club.

And Sevilla are also weighing up a move for the Arsenal defender in the next transfer window.

Bellerin will assess the offers on his table in the event Arsenal are able to work out an agreement with one of his suitors.