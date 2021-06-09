Arsenal were aware that Emiliano Buendia wanted to move to Aston Villa when bidding for the Argentine started, according to The Athletic.

Aston Villa have smashed their transfer record to sign the 24-year-old Argentine from Norwich City.

Villa have agreed to pay a fee of £33m to Norwich and the deal could rise up to £38m based on add-ons, with the Canaries reserving ten per cent of the proceeds from any future sale.

Dean Smith’s side managed to beat off competition from Premier League giants Arsenal for Buendia’s signature this summer.

The Argentine was a top target for Arsenal and the Gunners did table bids, but they never had the edge in the race to sign him.

The north London club were informed that joining Aston Villa was the player’s preference this summer.

Even Norwich were aware of the fact and once the offer from Aston Villa was acceptable, they were not prepared to entertain any more offers.

Buendia chose Aston Villa over Arsenal and other potential destinations this summer and despite spending a club-record fee, the Villans are confident that they have the right kind of player.

The Argentine will formally join once he returns from Argentina duty and will then look to make an impact for Aston Villa next season.