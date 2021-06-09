Manchester City target Nuno Mendes has been offered to Barcelona, but the Spanish giants have ruled out a move for the Sporting Lisbon left-back due to his price tag.

Having helped Sporting Lisbon to the league title in the 2020/21 season, the 18-year-old is rated as one of the top Portuguese talents.

Despite being just 18 years old, Mendes has established himself as a regular starter for the Lisbon-based club and has earned a place in Portugal’s European Championship squad.

The left-back has also several European heavyweights vying for his signature, with Manchester City closely tracking him.

According to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo, Mendes’ representatives have offered Barcelona the chance to sign him this summer.

However, Ronald Koeman’s side have ruled out a move for the Portugal international as they deem Sporting Lisbon’s asking price for the player to be too high.

It is said that Sporting Lisbon will not sanction a transfer for Mendes for less than €40m this summer and that puts the left-back out of Barcelona’s reach.

While the Catalans are currently facing financial constraints, Chelsea and Manchester City could have no problem forking out €40m for Mendes’ services.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League duo will be approached with the chance to sign the player this summer.