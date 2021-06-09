Barcelona are set to hold talks with the representatives of Manchester United target Ilaix Moriba over a new deal.

A product of the Barcelona academy, the teenage midfielder made 18 senior appearances for the club last season and they believe he has a big future ahead of him.

He is set to enter the final year of his contract with Barcelona and the Catalan giants are keen to secure his long-term future at the club.

Barcelona have already invested a lot of time into developing Moriba and do not want to lose the player in the near future.

According to Catalan daily La Vanguardia, Barcelona have scheduled a meeting with his representatives next week in order to discuss a new deal.

Barcelona are set to present an offer of a new contract to his agents as part of their plans to hold on to him.

Moriba has been attracting interest from several clubs and has an offer on his table from Manchester United.

The Premier League giants have been keeping tabs on him and want to snare him away from Barcelona.

But the 18-year-old midfielder wants to stay at Barcelona and is likely to snub other offers and sign a new deal with the Catalan giants.