The winger has been repeatedly linked with leaving Chelsea in recent transfer windows, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich one of his long-standing admirers.
Bayern Munich have rekindled their interest in Hudson-Odoi this summer and are keen on luring him away from Chelsea.
It has emerged that Chelsea are not against the idea of parting ways with Hudson-Odoi and they are prepared to listen to offers for him.
The 20-year-old only made ten Premier League starts in the season gone by and boss Tuchel has a wealth of options in the wide areas.
However, Hudson-Odoi is not keen on leaving Stamford Bridge this summer and is determined to fight for a place under the German.
The Blues starlet has his heart set on earning Tuchel’s trust to become a more significant part of the squad next season
Tuchel has utilised the versatility Hudson-Odoi brings to the table and has also deployed in him in the right wing-back role, and it remains to be seen whether he will leave Chelsea prematurely as he still has three years remaining on his current deal.