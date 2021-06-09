Incoming Tottenham Hotspur director of football Fabio Paratici is directly involved in talks with Paulo Fonseca about becoming the club’s new manager, according to Sky Italia.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is appointing Paratici as the club’s new director of football and the former Juventus chief football officer is taking over the chase for a new manager.

The club recently spoke to former Chelsea and Inter coach Antonio Conte, however found they were not on the same page as the Italian tactician.

Paratici is now using his knowledge of Serie A to line up a potential alternative and Tottenham are in talks with former Roma coach Fonseca.

It is claimed that Paratici is directly involved in the talks with Fonseca.

Paratici will identify who he feels should be Tottenham’s next manager and then discuss the candidate with Levy, who he will want to push a deal over the line.

Fonseca was in charge of Roma this season, but the Giallorossi ended their association with the manager and moved to bring in former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

And Spurs and Roma could end up having swapped managers by the start of the new season.