Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane has expressed delight over the signing of starlet Nathan Young-Coombes from Rangers, stressing that he is the sort of player that is in short supply.

Having spent time in the academies of Chelsea and Crystal Palace, Young-Coombes joined Rangers in the January transfer window of the 2018/19 season.

He played five times for Rangers Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League, scoring four goals, and Brentford have signed him from the Scottish giants for an undisclosed fee.

MacFarlane revealed he is ecstatic about the signing, explaining that he is the sort of player that is hard to find currently.

The Brentford B coach is confident that Young-Coombes will make defenders’ lives hard with his skill in attack and stressed that a good pre-season will make the player ready to shine for the Bees.

“We’re delighted that Nathan will be joining us”, MacFarlane was quoted as saying by Brentford’s official site.

“We know that he has been highly thought of at Rangers and he is the sort of number nine which aren’t easy to find.

“He’s somebody that will play on the shoulder of defenders, and he can also bring other players into the game.

“He possesses a real goal threat and a high level of finishing.

“Once Nathan has got a good pre-season with us under his belt then I’m sure he will fly for us.”

Young-Coombes has joined the Bees on a three-year contract, with the option of a one-year extension, and will be eager to prove his worth as a player with the Premier League new boys.