Ozan Kabak has revealed he would like to continue his career in the Premier League or in the Bundesliga, amidst links with Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Kabak spent the second half of the season gone by at Liverpool on loan from German side Schalke, but the Reds opted to not trigger the purchase option in his deal.

Schalke have lost their top flight status in Germany, having suffered relegation, and Kabak is heavily linked with exiting the club in the ongoing window, with Premier League duo Newcastle and Leicester credited with interest in taking him back to England.

And the Turk has revealed he wants to continue his career in the Premier League, while he is also open to another spell in the Bundesliga.

Kabak explained that both top flight leagues have added a lot to his game, and that combined with game time he has had in the Champions League, means he has a wealth of experience at a young age to bank on as he looks to kick on with his career.

“This is actually a matter of destiny”, Kabak was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sozcu.

“I played with Galatasaray at the age of 18 in the Champions League.

“After that, I played at Stuttgart, Schalke in Germany.

“I played in the Champions League again and again.

“Actually, considering my age, I have played in three leagues.

“I played close to ten Champions League matches.

“Now there is the European Championship.

“These are important experiences at a young age. I am happy, proud.

“After that, my career planning will continue.

“We will sit and try [to find] the best way to continue my career in the best league and the best team.

“Premier League and Bundesliga added a lot to me.

“I can’t say for sure right now, but I would like to continue my career in the Premier League or the Bundesliga.”

Kabak is set to represent Turkey in the upcoming European Championship and he will mull over the options on his future after the tournament.