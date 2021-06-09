Ekwah has joined West Ham from fellow London club Chelsea on the first day of the summer transfer window.
For the Blues’ Under-23s in the past campaign, Ekwah made five appearances, but he was signed by West Ham after a two-week trial period in which he played twice for the Hammers’ Under-23s and impressed the club enough to make a move for him.
The French youngster stated that earlier in his career he was used on the wings and he used his pace as a weapon.
Now however he admits that as his development as a player continues, he has more-or-less settled into the role of the midfielder and is comfortable with helping his team out from the middle of the park.
Speaking to West Ham TV, Ekwah said: “Before I used to be a left-winger you know, I used to be quick and all that.
“I used to be right-wing as well, running, crossing.
“I used to be a bit like that.
“But I think now I am getting a bit older and I’m settled down in midfield and making the play there.”
Ekwah has signed a three-year contract with West Ham, with the option of a one-year extension and he will be hoping to become a regular fixture of the Hammers’ Under-23s next season and continue his progress.