West Ham United new boy Pierre Ekwah has revealed that he is just now finding his best place on the pitch, having experimented with playing on the wings for his teams.

Ekwah has joined West Ham from fellow London club Chelsea on the first day of the summer transfer window.

For the Blues’ Under-23s in the past campaign, Ekwah made five appearances, but he was signed by West Ham after a two-week trial period in which he played twice for the Hammers’ Under-23s and impressed the club enough to make a move for him.

The French youngster stated that earlier in his career he was used on the wings and he used his pace as a weapon.

Now however he admits that as his development as a player continues, he has more-or-less settled into the role of the midfielder and is comfortable with helping his team out from the middle of the park.

Speaking to West Ham TV, Ekwah said: “Before I used to be a left-winger you know, I used to be quick and all that.

“I used to be right-wing as well, running, crossing.

“I used to be a bit like that.

“But I think now I am getting a bit older and I’m settled down in midfield and making the play there.”

Ekwah has signed a three-year contract with West Ham, with the option of a one-year extension and he will be hoping to become a regular fixture of the Hammers’ Under-23s next season and continue his progress.