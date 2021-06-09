Incoming Tottenham Hotspur director of football Fabio Paratici dropped into Juventus’ office in Milan on Wednesday and is working from Italy until he can fly to England.

Paratici recently departed his role as chief football officer at Juventus and is taking the post of director of football at Tottenham.

He is sill in Italy though and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, dropped into Juventus’ offices in Milan on Wednesday to catch up with old friends.

Paratici has already gone to work for Tottenham, looking at which players can be sold and how those funds can be used to bring in new signings.

He is still basing himself in Italy until such time as he flies to England.

The incoming Spurs director of football is well placed to conduct negotiations within Italy and could use his knowledge of the country to set up deals for Tottenham.

Paratici is also expected to draw up a list of managerial targets for Tottenham.

Spurs held talks with former Inter coach Antonio Conte, but the discussions ended without an agreement being reached.