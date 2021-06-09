Leeds United are prepared to offer more money than Sevilla for the signature of Huesca left-back Javi Galan, it has been claimed in Spain.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in the market for a new left-back given the uncertainty surrounding Ezgjan Alioski’s future at the club.

Alioski will soon be out of contract at Leeds and so far he is yet to commit to a new deal with suggestions that he could leave on a free transfer.

Leeds are naturally in the market for a left-back and it has been claimed that their eyes are set on Huesca’s 26-year-old defender Galan.

And according to Spanish radio station Radio Huesca, Leeds are prepared to offer more money than Galan’s other suitors, Sevilla.

The Spaniard has a €4m release clause in his contract and he has attracted interest from Sevilla.

But Julen Lopetegui’s side are not interested in paying the full release clause to Huesca for Galan.

It is unclear whether Leeds are prepared to trigger the buyout clause, but for the moment they are ready to offer more money than Sevilla.

However, no concrete steps have been taken despite the interest Galan has been attracting.