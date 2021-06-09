Rangers have been dealt a blow in their interest in Salih Ozcan as 1.FC Koln coach Steffen Baumgart wants him to remain at the club beyond his current stint, with the midfielder out of contract at the end of this month.

The Gers have already started wheeling and dealing within the transfer talent pool, having bolstered their attacking department by roping in Fashion Sakala on a free transfer.

Steven Gerrard is looking to add more options to his midfield arsenal and Rangers have enquired about Koln star Ozcan, with another free transfer looking like a possibility.

The Germany Under-21 international’s current deal is set to expire at the end of this month, but according to German magazine Sport Bild, Koln coach Baumgart does not want him to leave this summer.

Baumgart, who only took over the reins at RheinEnergieStadion just last month, is an admirer of Ozcan and is keen on working with him.

The Koln coach wants his club to extend the 23-year-old’s stint while the possibility of him signing a new deal has not been ruled out.

It has been claimed Ozcan has interest from several top Bundesliga outfits while Turkish giants Besiktas have also been credited with an interest in him, in addition to Rangers.

The Glasgow giants are evaluating how the market develops over the course of the upcoming weeks and will take a decision on whether to make any concrete moves for Ozcan.