Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau is edging closer to a return to Belgium, with Royal Antwerp close to striking a €4m deal with the Seagulls.

The Premier League side signed Tau from South African club Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, but work permit issues forced them to loan him out to Belgium on several occasions.

After a long wait, Tau acquired his work permit during the 2020/21 season and cut short his loan stint with Anderlecht to link up with Graham Potter’s side in January.

However, the South Africa international struggled to make an impact at the Amex Stadium and could make only one Premier League start in the recently concluded campaign.

With the 27-year-old’s Brighton return not going according to plan, he now appears to be on his way back to Belgium, where he enjoyed significant success.

According to Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant, Royal Antwerp are set to offer the attacker an escape route from England by signing him from Brighton for €4m.

The Belgian Pro League club, who attempted to acquire Tau’s services last summer, are said to be closing in on the South African’s signature.

Brighton demanded €6m for the attacker’s sale two years ago, but are now prepared to let him leave the club for just €4m.