Southampton and Brest are in advanced negotiations over a deal for Leeds United linked Romain Perraud, but an unnamed club have opened talks with the French club in an attempt to hijack the transfer.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have identified the 23-year-old as the ideal candidate to replace Ryan Bertrand, who has put an end to his five-and-a-half year association with the club.

Though Perraud has been strongly linked with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, who are chasing a left-back, Southampton are said to be in the driving seat to land him.

The Saints are yet to strike a deal with Brest, but remained in advanced negotiations with the Ligue 1 club as they look to acquire the services of the defender.

As Southampton look to iron out the final details of the deal, an unnamed club are attempting to hijack Perraud’s move to St. Mary’s, according to French radio station RMC Sport.

A club, whose name has not been revealed, are said to have begun talks with Brest over a deal worth over €10m for the Frenchman.

The arrival of the unnamed club on the scene could be a cause of concern for Southampton and they will be hopeful of getting the deal over the line soon.

It is unclear whether the new club could be Southampton’s league rivals Leeds, who are known to be admirers of he defender.

The Saints are said to be working on a deal worth over €12m for Perraud.