Torino coach Ivan Juric considers Everton linked Gleison Bremer as essential to his squad and has deemed him non-transferable, it has been claimed in Italy.

Having failed in their efforts to finish inside the top six in the just concluded Premier League campaign, Everton are looking to bolster their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

Although the Toffees are in search of new manager following Carlo Ancelotti’s unexpected departure, director of football Marcel Brands in place to oversee the transfer business.

Torino centre-back Bremer has been linked with interest from Everton this summer while Serie A side Fiorentina are also keen on snapping him up.

However, any interested parties keen on landing Bremer’s signature have been dealt a blow as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Torino are not open to letting him go.

Torino coach Juric considers Bremer to be a crucial part of his plans at the club and has deemed him as un-transferable.

The Brazilian has two more years on his current deal at the Turin outfit and they are not open to parting ways with him for the time being.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will make any concrete moves for Bremer in the coming days to test Torino’s stance, with a winger being a priority target for them.