Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram is in talks with Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed in France.

Tottenham are appointing Italian deal-maker Fabio Paratici as their new director of football and he is already working hard on the club’s transfer business.

Spurs are expected to try to reshape their squad over the summer and the club have zeroed in on France international Thuram as an option.

According to French radio station RMC, Thuram is in talks with Tottenham over a move to north London in this summer’s transfer window.

It is claimed that Spurs have made the attacker a priority target and have moved forward with talks in recent days.

Gladbach signed the 23-year-old from French side Guingamp in the summer of 2019 and paid around €12m to secure his signature.

Thuram has been called up to the France squad for this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will be able to complete the deal while he is in action at Euro 2020.