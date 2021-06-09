Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso appeared to sing the wrong words to the Argentinian national anthem ahead of the country’s game against Colombia on Tuesday night.

Lo Celso is now in the Argentina camp ahead of their Copa America campaign and was in the starting eleven against Colombia.

The midfielder lined up for the national anthems ahead of the game and it has been claimed that he sung a section of the song wrongly.

El llamativo error de Lo Celso durante el himno nacional que no perdonaron en las redes sociales https://t.co/dAsIgXiAEq — TN – Todo Noticias (@todonoticias) June 9, 2021

According to Argentine outlet TN, Lo Celso appeared to sing ‘Let the laurels we conceive be eternal’ rather than ‘Let the laurels we achieve be eternal’.

Eagle-eye viewers did not miss the player’s faux-pas and he was teased by some fans on social media just before the game.

However, the midfielder seemed to have shrugged it off and looked solid on the pitch during the clash.

While a late equaliser from Colombia meant that the game ended in a 1-1 draw, Lo Celso garnered positive reviews for his performance.

However, the Spurs star will be keen to make sure he avoids any further slip-ups when it comes to singing the national anthem.