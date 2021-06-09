West Ham United linked striker Youssef En-Nesyri has instructed his agents not to entertain any offers for him as he wants to stay at Sevilla next season.

The 24-year-old hitman was on West Ham’s wish list in the winter transfer window and the Hammers even tabled a bid for him.

But Sevilla were not prepared to lose En-Nesyri and West Ham ended up not signing a striker to replace Sebastien Haller in the January transfer window.

The Hammers have been linked with still having an interest in En-Nesyri as David Moyes still wants to bring in a striker this summer.

But they are unlikely to find much joy in chasing the Sevilla striker, as according to Sevill-based daily Estadio Deportivo, the forward does not want to leave.

The Moroccan has all but told his representatives to not entertain any offers for him this summer.

After scoring 24 goals last season for Sevilla, En-Nesyri has been attracting interest from a few Premier League clubs apart from West Ham.

He could double his salary if he moves to England, but En-Nesyri remains grateful to Sevilla and does not want to move this summer.

The 24-year-old also has four years left on his contract with Sevilla.