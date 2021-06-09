Wolves target Jose Sa has a €15m release clause in his contract with Olympiacos, but the Premier League side are expected to offer around €8m to €10m for the goalkeeper, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The Premier League side are bracing for significant changes at Molineux after their manager of four years Nuno Espirito Santo left the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

While Bruno Lage has been appointed as Nuno’s replacement, Wolves are likely to have more business to do, with Ruben Neves and Rui Patricio potential departures this summer.

Patricio has emerged as a serious transfer target for Jose Mourinho’s Roma and could be soon on his way to the Italian top flight club.

With the 33-year-old goalkeeper potentially on his way out of the club, Wolves have identified Olympiacos number 1 Sa as the ideal replacement.

And the former Porto star has a €15m release clause in his contract with Olympiacos, but Wolves are not expected to trigger the clause.

Though Sa has a €15m release clause in his contract with the Greek giants, Lage’s side hope to get the deal done for a fee in the region of €8m to €10m.

Wolves have been tipped to make an offer of around €8m to €10m for Sa, but it remains to be seen if Olympiacos are prepared to accept such a sum.