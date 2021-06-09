Former Wolves striker Don Goodman is of the view that the hierarchy at Molineux will be eager to replicate West Ham United’s success in the past season by achieving European football in the upcoming campaign.

After finishing seventh in two consecutive Premier League seasons, Wolves had a tough time of it in the recently concluded campaign as they finished 13th and the lacklustre campaign saw manager Nuno Espirito Santo leave the club.

West Ham, meanwhile, had a season to remember as they finished sixth in the league table and qualified for the Europa League, in the process beating their points tally record.

Goodman expressed his belief that it is very important for his former club to start the upcoming season with a good rhythm.

The former striker thinks cracking the top four will be a tough proposition, but he believes the hierarchy will at least want Wolves to emulate West Ham from last season by qualifying for European football.

“It’s really important that Wolves get off to a good start next season”, Goodman told Sky Sports.

“It’s a results-driven business, especially at Premier League level.

“It’s always going to be hard to crack a top-four spot but Wolves want European football; when they look at what West Ham achieved last season, the hierarchy will think that is what they should be competing with.”

After Nuno’s departure at the end of the season, Wolves have appointed another Portuguese in the form of Bruno Lage to guide them to a better finish in the upcoming campaign.