New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he has started working on bringing in new faces to Parkhead and insists that the Hoops’ vision aligns with his own.

The Hoops have announced the appointment of Postecoglou as their new manager and the Australian will join from Yokohama F. Marinos, where he delivered the league title.

Postecoglou managed the Australia national team in the 2014 World Cup and guided them to glory in the Asian Cup for the first time in their history in 2015.

The Australian will get the chance to meet the Celtic squad at Lennoxtown before leading the Hoops to their pre-season training camp.

The new Hoops manager revealed that he has already commenced work on identifying potential transfer targets for Celtic and plans to enrich the squad by bringing in quality players to Parkhead as he believes that the Hoops’ vision aligns with his own.

Postecoglou went on to insist that he is looking forward to his new project and is excited to meet his new players as they return from the close season break.

“I have already had great discussions with Peter, Dom and the Board about their ideas and strategy for the future of the club. I know the club’s new modern vision aligns very much with mine and we now look to go and deliver on this”, Postecoglou told Celtic’s official site.

“In everything we do we aim to give our fans a successful team of real quality, which they are excited about and can be proud of.

“We have already begun work on our plans for adding to the squad – we aim to bring players of quality to Celtic to enhance the existing core of great talent.

“I very much look forward to meeting with the players on their return from the close season break and I can’t wait to get started as Celtic Manager.”

All eyes will be on the new Celtic new boss as he tries to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title from arch rivals Rangers next season.