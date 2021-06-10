Manchester United’s initial offer for Jadon Sancho has been deemed too low by Borussia Dortmund, according to German daily Bild.

Sancho wanted to move to Manchester United last summer but the Red Devils refused to meet Dortmund’s €120m valuation of the winger.

Manchester United have revived their interest in the England winger again and have been in talks with his representatives over a transfer this summer.

Dortmund have lowered their demands but are believed to be holding out for a fee that could go up to €100m before they agree to let Sancho move to Old Trafford.

And the first negotiations have taken place directly between Manchester United and Dortmund, though no deal is in place.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils’ initial offer has been termed too low by the Bundesliga giants this summer.

More talks are expected to take place and there is more hope this time around that a deal will eventually happen.

But it seems the two sides are still far away from working out an agreement for Sancho to move to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the England winger and has been pushing Manchester United to get the deal over the line.