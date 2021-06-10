Former Roma goalkeeper Fernando Orsi is not sure about the reasons behind the Giallorossi chasing Jose Mourinho as he does not feel that the Arsenal star suits the current squad at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma are closing in on an agreement with Arsenal to take Xhaka to the eternal city this summer for a fee in the region of €18m to €20m.

The midfielder has already agreed on a contract with Roma and Jose Mourinho has specifically identified him as the club’s top target.

The Roma coach is a fan of the player and wants him in his team, but Orsi is not sure what Xhaka could add to the current side.

The former Serie A goalkeeper is not convinced that Xhaka is dynamic enough and feels while he could look good in a solid team, he does not solve the problems of the Roma outfit at the moment.

Orsi said on Italian radio station Radio Radio’s Mattino Sport: “Xhaka is a box to box midfielder, but he does not have great dynamism.

“The player does not completely convince me, he is not exciting.

“He is physical, he does not solve the problems of the team, but in a team he is good.”

Xhaka is excited at the prospect of working under Mourinho and a deal between Arsenal and Roma is set to be agreed soon.