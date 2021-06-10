Former Tottenham Hotspur youth star Cauley Woodrow has hailed Spurs midfielder Harry Winks as a fantastic player and dubbed his achievement in playing for England the ultimate thing.

Woodrow, who currently plies his trade for Barnsley, became friends with Tottenham midfielder Winks even before he joined the north London outfit at the age of eight.

Having hailed from Hemel Hempstead, Woodrow and Winks have been friends since childhood and went on to join Tottenham before eventually becoming team-mates with England Under-21s.

Woodrow left Tottenham for Luton Town at the age of 12, but has continued to maintain a good relationship with Winks, who is now an England international and a part of Spurs’ first team set-up.

Expressing his delight for his childhood friend, the Barnsley striker hailed Winks as a fantastic player and labelled his achievement in representing the England national team the ultimate thing.

“I knew Harry anyway because we’re from the same area – I know him really well and we both played Sunday League before we went to Tottenham“, Woodrow told Barnsley’s official site.

“He’s a year younger than me, but we used to travel in together and he’s a really good friend.

“He’s a fantastic player and he’s done the ultimate thing of playing for England and fully it’s deserved because he works really hard, is a great person and a fantastic player.”

While Winks has continued at Spurs, Woodrow went on to ply his trade for several clubs, including Fulham and Bristol City, before establishing himself as a key player for Barnsley.