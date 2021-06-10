Livingston boss David Martindale is hopeful that signing Adam Lewis on loan from Liverpool will lead to more Reds talents making their way to Almondvale.

The Scottish Premiership club have announced that they have acquired the services of the 21-year-old on loan from Liverpool for the 2021/22 season.

Having spent the recently concluded season on loan at French club Amiens and League Two outfit Plymouth Argyle, Lewis will now ply his trade in the Scottish top flight.

Livingston boss Martindale is delighted to see Liverpool entrusting the Lions with a player of Lewis’ quality and is hopeful that more Reds talents follow the left-back in making their way to Almondvale.

Martindale feels Lewis’ loan move to Livingston is a win-win situation for the club and the player as the club get to sign someone beyond their budget, while the players get valuable game time.

“It’s fantastic to be trusted with players of this calibre from one of the biggest football clubs in the world and hopefully this leads to further Liverpool FC prospects making their way up to Livingston FC“, Martindale told Livingston’s official site.

“It’s a win-win for both parties as we get a player whom financially would not be on our radar and the player gets some much needed game time to progress and enhance their development in a very competitive league.”

The Livingston boss also heaped praise on Lewis for showing the resolve to move to Scotland with his family at such a young age.

“He is taking a big chance by moving his young family up to Scotland which speaks volumes for the lad“, the 46-year-old said.

“I have no doubt we will be a good fit for one another.“

Lewis, who has a contract with Liverpool until 2023, will be hopeful of using his Livingston loan spell to earn himself a place at Anfield.