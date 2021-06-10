Leeds United are in negotiations to sign a left-back and they are progressing well, according to Leeds Live.

The Yorkshire-based club are on the hunt for a new left-back this summer, with Ezgjan Alioski’s contract nearing an end and his future at Elland Road uncertain.

Leeds have been linked with a move for Brest’s Romain Perraud, but league rivals Southampton appear to be edging closer to bringing the Frenchman to St. Mary’s.

Huesca’s 26-year-old full-back Javi Galan is claimed to be a target for Leeds, with Whites director of football Victor Orta an admirer of the player.

The Spaniard feels his countryman would fit into Leeds’ system, but is said to have identified a better option to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s options ahead of the new season and has even met with him.

The Elland Road outfit remain in negotiations over a deal for the unnamed left-back and the talks are said to be heading towards a positive conclusion.

Leeds hope to get a significant chunk of their transfer business done before the start of the pre-season and signing a left-back appears to be high on their priority list.

With the mystery target’s identity yet to be known, the Leeds faithful will be eagerly waiting to see who the club are working to bring through the door at Elland Road.